Vivo X9S & X9S Plus Unboxing And Hands on Photos

Vivo has finally taken the wraps off the X9S and X9S Plus smartphones that have been making the rounds on the internet for the past few days. The Vivo X9S comes with a smaller display size and a thin body which is just 6.99mm thick while the Plus-size Vivo X9S Plus features a larger display and a slightly thicker build coming in at 7.25 mm.

Both models are slight modifications of the X9 and X9Plus which made their debut last year and they still retain as their main highlight the dual selfie camera setup which we first saw on the X9 and X9 Plus. Seems the X9S and X9S Plus features the same design language as their predecessors except for the thinner body build.

Specs wise, the Vivo X9S packs a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution and keeping things coordinated is a Snapdragon 652 chip backed by 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of storage onboard. The device comes with a new AK4376 audio chip which is less power hungry and won’t over task the 3200mAh battery crammed under the hood.

The Vivo X9S Plus, on the other hand, features a 5.85-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 653 chip. But the X9S Plus uses a 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The battery capacity is also ramped up to 4,015mAh. Both models run Vivo’s FunTouch OS 3.1 based on Android 7.1 and equally pack a 16MP + 5MP front camera as well as 16MP rear sensor apiece with optical image stabilization.

Read Also: Vivo Showcases Full-Screen Phone with New “Under Display” Fingerprint Sensor

Both the Vivo X9S and X9S Plus will be available in Gold, Rose gold, and Matte black and as for their prices, the X9S’ price is pegged at 2698 Yuan (∼$397) while the X9S Plus will be sold for 2998 Yuan (∼$441). Meanwhile check out more unboxing/ hands on photos from below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: