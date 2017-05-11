Bezel-less Nubia Z17 Passes TENAA

A new Nubia smartphone believed to be the Nubia Z17 has appeared on TENAA thus confirming insinuations that Nubia has a flagship device in the works. The device comes with the model number Nubia NX563J which is a very familiar one as it confirms that this is the same Snapdragon 835-powered device that appeared on AnTuTu recently and on Geekbench earlier on.

Thanks to the TENAA appearance, we get to see what the Nubia flagship machine looks like and it didn’t disappoint. The device comes with a bezel-less display which is without bezels at the side edges. You only get bezels at the top aspect where the front camera and earpiece are located. There is also bezels at the bottom edge where the home button lies. There is no physical home button, instead, the Nubia Z17 comes with the same red circle design on top of the screen indicating where the virtual home button lies. At the rear, the Nubia NX563J comes with a horizontally aligned dual lens camera setup but the LED flash isn’t the strip LED flash which Meizu used on the Meizu E2. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device.

Going over to the listed specs, the Nubia Z17 comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is equipped with an octa-core chip clocked at 1.9GHz which looks like a clocked down version of the Snapdragon 835 processor. The memory comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combination but the Z17 is said to have a higher 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. There is equally a 3100mAh battery inside the flagship device which comes in gold and silver.

The TENAA certification shows that ZTE’s Nubia will soon launch the Z17 flagship smartphone. Next thing we’ll look out for is perhaps a launch invite.

(source)

