Nubia Z17 With Snapdragon 835 chip, 4GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

A new Nubia smartphone suspected to be the Nubia Z17 has appeared on. the pages of benchmarking website, GeekBench. The device came with the model number NX563J and is surprisingly packing Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset inside it.

The listed device may not have been categorically named as Nubia Z17 but since Nubia just released the Z17 Mini, the next model that is expected is the Z17. Besides, the Z17 Mini did appear on TENAA with a similar NX569J model number. As you would have known by now, the MSM8998 is the Snapdragon 835 which is with an Octa-core CPU clocked at 1.90GHz in this case.

The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM which could possibly be the base variant considering the Z17 Mini had a higher variant with 6GB of RAM. The Nuba NX563J is also listed as running Android 7 Nougat out of the box. On the benchmark score, the device’s score is consistent with that of the Galaxy S8+ benchmark score. On the single core test, it had a score of 1853 points, while it scores 6379 points on the multi-core test.

Quite curiously, Nubia had teased the Nubia Z17 sometime back with a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a somewhat unlikely Helio P10 chip. The processor looks unlikely now that the Z17 Mini came out with a Snapdragon 652 and SD 653 chips. The Z17 can not feature a chip inferior to that of the Z17 Mini.

