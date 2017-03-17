This Nubia Z17 Teaser will Tickle your Fancy with its Giant 5,000mAh battery

ZTE’s elite brand Nubia has always reserved the Z-series for its flagship models but today Nubia official website in a strange manner teased an unannounced Nubia Z17 smartphone which sports a sleek design. As usual, Nubia’s smartphones come with spectacular designs that are always beauties to behold.

The Z17 doesn’t disappoint either, despite not really falling into the flagship cadre. But that isn’t the most spectacular thing about the teased smartphone. What stands out the most on the device is the mammoth 5,000mAh battery touted to be inside the smartphone which is sure going to keep the lights on for a long time. The device features a metal body which would likely be available in black and gold colors.

Specs wise, the Nubia Z17 sports a 5.5-inch LCD display with a resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a mid-range MediaTek Helio P10 chipset backed by 3GB of RAM. This is a clear indication that the smartphone is a budget smartphone but some will be disappointed the phone isn’t having a Snapdragon chip. Further, the Z17 comes with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the camera department, the Z17 features a 13MP rear camera with 5P lenses, f/2.2 aperture and 3D noise reduction, LED flash and more. The phone also comes with dual SIM/ dual standby support and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Read Also: Nubia Z17 Mini Picture Leaked: Sports Pill-Shaped Home Button The teaser also went further to include the price of the Nubia Z17 which is listed as 2699 Yuan ($390). The smartphone is quite pricey for an Helio P10-powered smartphone but then, it’s not been officially launched and could be withdrawn from the website any moment. Nubia has scheduled a launch event for March 21 and the company was initially billed to launch the Z17 Mini on that day. Perhaps, the Z17 would be officially unveiled also. (via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: