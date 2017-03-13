ZTE Nubia Teases Launch of Dual-Camera Smartphone on March 21

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nubia is a mobile sub-brand of ZTE Corporation. Unlike other sub-brands, Nubia kind of stands apart from its parent company, sporting a unique design language you won’t find on any other phone made by ZTE. The phone manufacturer announced a new phone, the Nubia N1 Lite at this year’s edition of MWC. Just barely two weeks after, they have teased a new device with dual cameras set to launch on March 21.

The teaser image was posted on the official Nubia Weibo page and has two spiral circles depicting the dual lens of the phone. There is also a catch phrase beneath it that translates to “See More”.

Some sources say the upcoming device was actually present at MWC 2017. The phone was said to be spotted in the hands of Ni Fei who is the CEO of Nubia, during an interview with China’s state television, CCTV.

If you look at the images below, you can see the phone is wrapped up in a case. It does have dual cameras positioned at the top left with the signature red coating around both sensors. There is also a pill shaped LED flash beside the camera setup.

Since there is no cut-out for a fingerprint scanner, the phone is expected to have one in front or on the side like the Nubia Z9. There is no news of how Nubia plans to incorporate its dual cameras, so we can’t say if it will work like that of the iPhone 7 Plus or like that of the Huawei P9.

The phone is rumored to come with a large memory and a powerful processor (maybe a Snapdragon 653 or a Helio X20/X25). The price is said to be about ¥1500 ($217).

