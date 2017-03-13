New LeEco Flagship with Curved Edge display, SD 835 & 6GB RAM Leaks

A new smartphone with flagship looks said to be a LeEco phone has appeared on China’s Weibo. The phone comes with a beautiful design, packing a curved edge or hyperboloid display and some powerful hardware. We must state, though, that there is no visible evidence like a logo to prove that this is a LeEco smartphone but the design has the features of a LeEco smartphone.

A look at the leaked images shows a smartphone with a curved display with a relatively slim body. There is also an absence of the volume rocker at the side and also the 3.5mm audio jack seems to be missing. This is likely replaced with a USB Type-C port. In addition, in a bid to optimize its upstream mobile sales, LeEco is said to continue to launch smartphones with flagship configuration. To this end, the LeEco smartphone is said to sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip backed by 6GB of RAM. The camera is said to also be a top notch dual lens setup made up of a black and white as well as color shooter.

There is no news as to when the new LeEco flagship would be released but in a couple of months from now, something should come up. We sure don’t expect to see the device earlier than Samsung Galaxy S8 or even the Mi 6.

