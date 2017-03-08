Buy blackview bv6000s phones

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition with SD 820 Chip, 4GB RAM, Large Battery Announced

LeEcoNews

by Jed John ago 1

Share2
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 2

After a long period of silence, Chinese smartphone giant LeEco has launched a new edition of the Le Pro 3 introduced late last year. The smartphone is dubbed LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition but curiously it does not feature an elitist specs table, rather a trimmed down hardware lineup.

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition

 

The Le Pro 3 Elite Edition comes with a Snapdragon 820 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 821 onboard the Le Pro 3. The new edition also does not feature NFC but all other specifications align with those of the Le Pro 3 which happens to be one of LeEco’s smartphones to go on sale in the US.

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition

The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition features an all-metal body with gold color only and is equipped with a large 4070mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a capable 4GB RAM as well as 32GB of internal storage. The phone also come with exclusive 3 months membership access to LeEco’s video streaming service.

Read Also: LeEco Le Pro 3 Debuts in the US, Along with Newly Introduced Le S3

leeco-le-pro3-elite-2

The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition comes with a price tag of 1699 Yuan ($246) and is already available online via Jingdong, LeEco Mall, Lynx.

(source)

 

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Qidamin

    So they have rised up the price of the 6/64Gb version costing 100 yuans more, and created a lower version…but please LeEco, release a black version, all your phones are the same colors (and shapes).