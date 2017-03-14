Nubia Z17 Mini Picture Leaked: Sports Pill-Shaped Home Button

Yesterday Nubia teased a dual camera phone it plans to release on March 21. Later we found out that the phone will be called the Nubia Z17 Mini and also got a full reveal of its specifications.

Today we have new details concerning the phone. The new info comes in form of a leaked image showing the front of the Nubia Z17 Mini. While there is not much in terms of design, the major reveal is the presence of a pill-shaped home button.

This is a deviation from previous Nubia phones which have the signature capacitive red circle as the home key. We can’t tell if this is a clickable button. We also do not know if there is a fingerprint scanner embedded underneath the button since there is no image of the rear. Fans of the Nubia line will be happy to see that the red circle is still there though.

Another thing we can see is that the Nubia Z17 Mini doesn’t get the nearly bezel-less sides like the Nubia Z11. Chances are they are saving that design for the Nubia Z17. We also think the top and bottom bezels could be thinner. At the top, there is the 16MP front facing camera, the proximity sensor, and the earpiece.

The source says the Z17 Mini is codenamed M2 and that the dual rear cameras will actually be positioned like that of the Honor V9.

Pricing was also revealed for the upcoming phone. The 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 652 version will sell for ¥1499 ($217) and the 6GB RAM + Snapdragon 653 version is expected to sell for ¥1799 ($260). There is no mention of the 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 653 version.

