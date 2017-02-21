Huawei Honor V9 Is The First True Flagship of 2017: Comes With Kirin 960, 6GB RAM & 3D Photo Support

Soon we’ll be flooded with a number of flagship smartphones, but before all that, Huawei has released its second generation Huawei Honor V9 flagship. The new V series smartphones are ideally placed between the mid-range Honor series and the high-end P and Mate series. But seeing the kind of specs loaded on the new Honor V9, it’s clear that the phone can be called as a true flagship model.

So, recently, we have seen that Huawei has started giving a lot of importance on the design and looks of its flagships. The Honor 8 was a beautiful flagship and so was the Mate 9. Now, the Huawei Honor V9 is yet another good looking smartphone measuring just 6.97mm in thickness and for those who would like their phones to look unique, there’s a bright Red color option as well. There are three other official colors being offered for the V9 — Gold, Black, and Blue. But I am sure, there would be a lot of takers for this unique Red shade. And in the conference, the company made sure that the flame Red color of the device was highlighted well enough.

As for the specs, the Honor V9 comes with the powerful Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core chip inside along with 6GB of RAM on board. This along with 64GB / 128GB ROM options make sure that the phone boasts of current flagship grade configuration. On top of that, there is a 5.7-inch 2K screen on board as well. So, once again, the V9 will be a great VR smartphone. No information on the screen protection yet, but the Huawei Honor V8 had Gorilla Glass 3, so the V9 should also come with Gorilla Glass on top.

The Honor V9 comes with a large battery as well, a 4000mAh capacity one that will ensure that the phone lasts an entire day easily. The previous generation V8 had a 3500mAh one, so this is definitely a great upgrade. As for software, the phone runs on Android 7 Nougat based on EMUI 5.0. The phone also seems to carry forward some of the features first revealed on the Huawei Honor Magic smartphone last year.

Now, coming to the most important part of the phone, the Honor V9 features the third generation 12MP f/2.2 dual camera setup which helps take photos with bokeh effect, excellent low light images, and richer images, thanks to the improved black and white sensor which takes up to 3 times more light.

Huawei is also marketing the honor V9 as the first 3D modeling smartphone. The dual cameras setup along with the help of laser focus at the back is capable of capturing 3D creative photos and using this, you can take 3D print outs too.

The Huawei Honor V9 starts at 2599 Yuan ($377) for the 4GB + 64GB, 2999 Yuan ($436) for the 6GB + 64GB version and 3499 Yuan ($508) for the 6GB + 128GB version.

The phone goes on sale on February 28 at 10:00 AM.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: