Doogee is a well-known cheap smartphones’ manufacturer that produces devices for quite a bit of time. The Doogee Y6 is a phone that has great looks, decent specs and it costs just $99.99 from Lightinthebox.com.

When it comes to the design, the Doogee Y6c looks very similar to the Huawei P7 Lite, in my opinion. Nevertheless, the phone is well-built and it uses a metal backplate to give a bit of a premium look and feel.

The Doogee Y6c offers some pretty good specs for the price of just below $100. It has a 5.5″ 720p display, octa-core MTK6737 chip (1.3GHz) , 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

In addition, it has an 8MP camera with a dual-LED flash. Just below the camera, there is a fingerprint scanner.

Finally, the Doogee Y6c comes with quite a few audio enhancements to provide you better listening experience.

You can now get the Doogee Y6c for just $99.99 from Lightinthebox.com, which sounds like a pretty good offering considering the overall package you get with this phone.

