Get the ZTE Axon Elite 4G International Edition for just $169 (3 days left)
ZTE is one of the most reputable smartphone makers from China. It’s Axon lineup has been one of the most successful as these phones bring a lot of value for the price. Back in 2015, we reviewed the ZTE Axon Elite and then we praised it for its great overall quality. The phone used to cost about $450 but now you can get it for the amazingly low price of just $169 from Gearbest.
SPECS
|Display
|5.5″ 1080p, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with the antimicrobial coating
|Processor
|Snapdragon 810, 2.5GHz, octa-core, 64-bit
|RAM
|3GB
|Camera
|8MP Front/13MP and 2MP (duo camera setup) back
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, NFC, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+
|Battery
|3.000 mAh (non-removable)
|Dimensions
|154.5 x 75.3 x 9.7 mm/ 168g
|OS
|Android 5.0.2
|Storage
|32GB (expandable via microSD card slot up to 200GB)
The ZTE Axon is a really beautiful phone that comes with a 5.5″ 1080p display.
Snapdragon 810 = Overheating? No, not this time. The device gets warm a bit but it does not heat up to uncomfortable levels even after extended periods of gaming. It may feel a bit warmer than usual due to a natural heat dispersion on metal surfaces, though.
You can now get the ZTE Axon Elite 4G International Edition for just $169! It sounds crazy that prices drop so much over the time. A few important facts about the deal:
- There are limited 64pcs for this price at the moment
- only 3 days left for this price
