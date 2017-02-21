Get the ZTE Axon Elite 4G International Edition for just $169 (3 days left)

ZTE is one of the most reputable smartphone makers from China. It’s Axon lineup has been one of the most successful as these phones bring a lot of value for the price. Back in 2015, we reviewed the ZTE Axon Elite and then we praised it for its great overall quality. The phone used to cost about $450 but now you can get it for the amazingly low price of just $169 from Gearbest.

SPECS

Display 5.5″ 1080p, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with the antimicrobial coating Processor Snapdragon 810, 2.5GHz, octa-core, 64-bit RAM 3GB Camera 8MP Front/13MP and 2MP (duo camera setup) back Connectivity Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, NFC, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+ Battery 3.000 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions 154.5 x 75.3 x 9.7 mm/ 168g OS Android 5.0.2 Storage 32GB (expandable via microSD card slot up to 200GB)

The ZTE Axon is a really beautiful phone that comes with a 5.5″ 1080p display.

The back plate is made of champagne gold aluminium material but the top and bottom parts are made of plastic. These parts sport a somewhat leather-like finish (well, it is plastic) with some fake stitching. Nevertheless, the top and bottom parts don’t look cheap by any means and we really liked the look and feel of them at the time of our review.

We have a dual-camera setup that includes a 13MP Sony sensor with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and a single tone dual LED flash. Also, there is a there is a dedicated 2MP camera sensor, which collects depth information and it is mainly used for the bokeh shots and focus adjustments after taking the picture.

Snapdragon 810 = Overheating? No, not this time. The device gets warm a bit but it does not heat up to uncomfortable levels even after extended periods of gaming. It may feel a bit warmer than usual due to a natural heat dispersion on metal surfaces, though. You can now get the ZTE Axon Elite 4G International Edition for just $169! It sounds crazy that prices drop so much over the time. A few important facts about the deal: There are limited 64pcs for this price at the moment

only 3 days left for this price

