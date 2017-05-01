Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus to Feature Removable Battery with Full Metallic Chassis?

In the past week, the rumor mill had spilled a lot of information on the leaked specifications and images of Lenovo Moto E4 and E4 Plus smartphones. The rumor mill has consistently stated that the upcoming Motorola Moto E4 smartphones would be arriving with metal unibody chassis. Fresh photos suggest that the Moto E4 phones may come with replaceable batteries despite featuring full metallic chassis.

The below image seem to reveal the actual Moto E4 Plus as previous photos have seemed to carried images of its prototype or press renders. The top bezel of the phone has a selfie camera, an earpiece and a LED flash for the front shooter. A Moto logo is also present on the top bezel. The physical Home button on the chin device probably houses the fingerprint sensor.

The next shot shows the back panel of the phone. As previous leaked shots have revealed, the Moto E4 Plus in the new image also features a circular-shaped camera housing. Below it is the Moto batwing logo. The antenna lines at the top and bottom part of the rear panel are clearly visible. The lower part of the back panel has an external speaker grill. The topside of the phone seems to feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

The last photo shows that the rear panel of the phone is removable. Also, the battery is not present inside the battery compartment which clearly shows that its battery is removable. If the Moto E4 Plus will come with a replaceable battery, it is likely that the Moto E4 too will come with a removable battery. Rumors have it that the Moto E4 Plus will be packed with a mammoth 5,000mAh battery. There is a speculation that since the Moto E4 Plus has a removable back panel, it may not feature a full metallic chassis. It may have a polycarbonate body with metal-like appearance.

The SIM card tray and microSD card slot are also visible and they are not placed underneath the battery. The placement of the SIM card slot suggests that users will have to remove the battery in order to replace the SIM. At the bottom left, the external speaker can be seen.

The Moto E4 Plus is speculated to arrive with a 5.5-inch HD display and it will be driven by MediaTek MT6737M chipset. Other specs include 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM, 16 GB storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-camera, fingerprint reader, and Android 7.1 Nougat.

