Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Release Imminent as Full Specifications, Pricing, Leaked Images Emerge

he Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have been in the rumors since quite some time. It appears that Lenovo may unveil these budget smartphones very soon as their full specifications have already appeared. The rumor mill has also leaked the images of Moto E4 Plus

Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Specifications, Pricing

According to WinFuture, the Moto E4 has a 5-inch IPS LCD screen that produces a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. It features MediaTek MT6737M that includes Cortex A53 quad-core processors working at 1.3 GHz. It is supported by 2 GB of RAM.

it would be coming with an 8-megapixel rear camera. It will be packed with a 2,800 mAh battery. It measures 144.7 x 72.3 x 8.99mm and its weight is 151 grams. The Moto E4 is speculated to be priced at 150 euros ($163). It was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarks.

On the other side, the Moto E4 Plus will be arriving with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen that produces HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. This variant will be also fueled by the same MediaTek MT6737M 1.3 GHz quad-core SoC. It may feature either 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM.

For photography, it would be housing a 13-megapixel rear snapper. It will be a power house device as it is expected to include a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It measures 155 x 72.3 x 9.55mm and it weighs 198 grams. It will be costing 190 euros ($206).

Some of the common specs of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are 16 GB internal storage and support for microSD card, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, support for connectivity options like 4G/LTE, v4.2 Bluetooth, NFC (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and GPS. Both Moto E4 and E4 Plus are speculated to come with front-mounted fingerprint reader. They will also bear dual-SIM functionality, but there is no confirmation yet on whether there will be a hybrid SIM slot. The Moto E4 duo are rumored to be available in color choices like gold, silver and blue.

Moto E4 Plus Leaked Images

The Moto E4 Plus leaked photos shows that it wears a metal body. Its top bezel is packed with “moto” logo, a speaker, a selfie camera and a front-facing flash. The bottom bezel shows the presence of an oblong-shaped Home button. Another shot shows the live handset reveals that it has thick bezels.

The rear side of the Moto E4 Plus features a circular-shaped camera module that includes a single camera and LED flash. Below the camera housing, there is a batwing logo from Motorola. The top and bottom antenna lines are also very visible on the rear panel. There is an external speaker present at bottom right side of the back panel. The left side of the E4 Plus is barren, but the right edge features volume rockers and Power button.

