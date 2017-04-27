Alleged Gionee S10, S10 Plus Specs Appear on TENAA with Images; Also Gets Listed on GFXBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In November 2016, Gionee had released the Gionee S9 phone with dual rear cameras. It seems that the Chinese firm is gearing up to launch its successor very soon as not one but two variants, one featuring single rear-facing camera and another with dual rear camera have appeared on TENAA, China’s regulatory body.

The TENAA listing that appeared in the previous week that carry images of Gionee S10 (model number S10B) show presence of twin rear cameras. However, the TENAA listing for Gionee S10 (model number S10C) that has appeared this week shows that it features a single camera. Both phones will be arriving with different specs. It is likely that these phones may launch as Gionee S10 and Gionee S10 Plus.

Gionee S10C

The TENAA listing for S10C shows that it will be coming with a 5.2-inch full HD screen that offers a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It will be driven by a quad-core processor working at 1.4 GHz and 4 GB of RAM. Its native storage is 32 GB and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

Its rear camera will be of 13-megapxiel and the front will grace a 16-megapixel snapper. It measures 148.7 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm and its weight is 151 grams. It is equipped with a 3,100 mAh battery. Here are the images of Gionee S10C from TENAA listing:

Gionee S10B

The S10B found on TENAA seems to be a higher version of S10C and may launch as Gionee S10 Plus. It is packed with a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is driven by a hexa-core processor that delivers a processing speed of 2 GHz. The GFXBench listing suggests that it could be powered by MediaTek MT6755 (Helio P10) chipset. The TENAA listing states that the SoC is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM.

The native storage of Gionee S10B is 64 GB and it is also preloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat OS. It features a pair of 13-megapixel rear camera sensors. On the front, it sports a 16-megapxiel selfie camera. Its dimensions are 154.5 x 76 x 7.6mm and its weight is 176.6 grams. It Is packed with a larger battery of 3,700 mAh capacity.

The Gionee S10B has also appeared on GFXBench. However, there seems to be some error with the listing as this variant is shown with a single camera of 12-megapixel. However, as mentioned above, TENAA listing has shown that the S10B would be coming with dual rear cameras.

