Gionee M6S Plus Official: 6-inch AMOLED, 6GB RAM, SD 653, Large Battery & More!

Gionee has announced a new smartphone today in China dubbed M6S Plus. The Gionee M6S Plus comes about 9 months after the Gionee M6 and M6 Plus smartphones were announced, with models boasting of mid-budget specifications. The Gionee M6 and M6 Plus perhaps stood out because of the security encryption chip they feature.

Gionee M6S Plus – Design & Specification

Design wise, Gionee continues with its reputation of designing beautiful smartphones on the M6S Plus. The Gionee M6S Plus proves itself to be a true phablet as it sports a 6-inch Samsung AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and 2.5D curved glass protecting the screen from scratching. The display looks curved at the sides with ultra-thin bezels, while at the top and bottom, the bezels are minimum. The bottom bezel houses the front home button which comes in an oval shape and also has the fingerprint sensor embedded under. The device also comes with the same fingerprint encryption that featured on the M6 and M6 Plus which can be used to unlock the device and for fingerprint payment etc. It uses a metal body and the body is said to have been trimmed using a diamond cutting method with the edges well-chamfered, making the phablet easy to hold.



As far the specs go, the M6S Plus packs a Snapdragon 653 processor backed by 6GB of RAM. The phablet comes in two memory variants of 64GB and a higher version of 256GB. Both storages can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. The new Gionee smartphone is infused with a giant 6,020mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charge. The phone also comes with an intelligent power management system which minimizes power consumption.

Talking about the camera, the M6S Plus is equipped with a 12MP rear camera with 1.4um individual pixel, f1.9 aperture, and 0.03s fast focus. The device comes with full network support, 4G+ connectivity, and 16 frequency bands.

Read Also: Gionee S10 Appears on TENAA: Better Dual Cameras, Bigger Battery & Android Nougat

Gionee M6S Plus – Pricing & Availability

The Gionee M6S Plus comes with a price tag of 3499 Yuan (~508) for the 6GB + 64GB version while the higher 6GB + 128GB version goes for 4299 Yuan ($624). The smartphones will go on sale on Jingdong as from May 2.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: