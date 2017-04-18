Less than six months ago, the dual camera Gionee S9 hit the market. Those who picked it up might be sad to learn that a successor is already on the way. The Gionee S10 was seen getting certified on TENAA. While the upgrades are not a lot, it still hurts to see a phone get refreshed less than a year after launch.

The Gionee S10 has the same 5.5-inch FHD display as the S9. The RAM and storage have also been kept at 4GB and 64GB respectively. Where the Gionee S10 begins to differ are in the cameras, battery and software.

The dual rear cameras are now both 13MP sensors while the front-facing camera is a 16MP shooter. The rear cameras have been redesigned as they now sit at the left corner and are raised. The battery capacity has also been increased to 3700mAh. The TENAA listing shows that the Gionee S10 runs Android 7.0 Nougat but there is no information if it will be Amigo OS 4.0. The processor wasn’t specified but it is still a 2.0GHz octa-core SoC.

The Gionee S10 has a metal back plate and a glass front. The front camera has its own LED flash and the home button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Dimensions for the S10 says it measures 154.5 × 76 × 7.6 mm and weighs 176.6g. Since it has gotten its TENAA certification, the launch should be around the corner.

