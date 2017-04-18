Leaked Poster Reveals Xiaomi Mi 6 Blue & Black Colors Along With Specs!

Xiaomi Mi 6 is officially meeting us tomorrow, at 2 PM China time.Now, just a few hours before the release of the handset, the Mi 6 has been spotted in multiple color options along with its specifications. The Xaiomi Mi 6 Blue, White and Black variants have been revealed and these renders are in line with what we have seen in the past few weeks.

The blue is definitely an interesting color addition to the lineup. Maybe we’ll see a metallic red version too in addition to this Mi 6 Blue version?

READ MORE: Leaked Images Show A Glimpse of the Real Mi 6 During Photoshoot

As for the design, the display is flat and we can see four curved design at the back. So, this is what the company’s teaser was talking about a few days before. The renders also reveal dual cameras on the top left corner along with dual LED flash. The bezels look quite thin on the sides, but the top and bottom bezels are still pretty thick. Hopefully, the real phone would have a better front design, limiting the bezels on all the sides. We can also see the under glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor enabled home button up front.

As for the specs, the poster reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come with Snapdragon 835 inside and 6GB of RAM, 5.15-inch display. The phone is said to go on pre-sale from April 20, but we still don’t know when it’ll be up for sale. Probably a week after the pre-sale starts, i.e. April 27.

So, that’s all for this leak. It pretty much confirms what we already know about the flagship. Stay tuned to gizmochina for more updates in the coming hours.

Also, you can read all about the Xiaomi Mi6 specs, price and other summary from this article.

