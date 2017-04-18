Ivvi K5 Launched: 3D Display, Curved Glass Body, 4GB RAM But No Snapdragon 835 Chip!

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Ivvi has released its much-touted Ivvi K5 mobile phone that comes to challenge top-end models with its premium design and amazing specs lineup. We can’t really get too excited because the K5 doesn’t feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset as the device had been tipped to do. It doesn’t even feature a Qualcomm chip instead, it packs an octa-core MediaTek chip.

The Ivvi K5 comes with a premium body that goes beyond the usual metal body but instead, it features a curved glass body both at the front and back. The glass used on the body is said to have been manufactured using new and improved composite materials which are not only lighter, but also makes the phone durable and not fragile.

On the specs end, the Ivvi K5 sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is powered by an undisclosed MediaTek SoC which is an Octa-core CPU. The device comes with a single memory version comprising a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera end, the K5 packs an 8MP sensor at the front and at the rear, there is a 13MP shooter. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Keeping the lights on is a 3000mAh battery and the phone comes with dual SIM/ dual standby support as well as entire network support.

Perhaps the most spectacular feature on the phone is the 3D function it comes with. The LCD display on the device is capable of displaying images with 3D effects. Thus, 3D videos, 3D games and other 3D contents can be viewed on the smartphone. This is really not a surprise, considering that Ivvi’s new owners SuperD is one of the leading manufacturers of 3D display in China.

As for the price, the Ivvi K5 will sell for 2,199 Yuan ($319) and would be on sale as from April 19 via Ivvi mall and Lynx.

