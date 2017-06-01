Ivvi V3 Surfaces in Leaked Photos, Sports Dual Rear Cameras & 3D Display

About a month ago, Ivvi announced a new smartphone, the Ivvi K5. Initially it was rumored to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, but it ended up launching with a Mediatek chip. A photograph of a new phone called the Ivvi V3 has surfaced online but there is still no mention of a SD835 SoC.

The Ivvi V3 picture was shared on Weibo by @dwarfmonk and it shows the lower half of the front. Unlike the Ivvi V5 that has its fingerprint scanner on the back, the V3 has its own under the home button. There is also a mention of it having the same glasses free 3D display as the V5.

Another leaked image that surfaced shows the Ivvi V3 with dual rear cameras designed just like that of the iPhone 7. The back of the phone also appears to be matte and not glass.

We expect more details about the phone to surface in the coming weeks. The Ivvi V3 is rumored to be priced below ¥3000 (∼$440).

