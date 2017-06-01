MIUI 8 Update Bringing Split Screen Function Coming Next Week!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has revealed that it would be releasing a new MIUI 8 version which would bring in split screen function. A video demonstration of the split screen function was earlier shared by the company, showing how it works with the Mi Max 2. The update bringing in the awesome function had earlier been revealed to become available for Xiaomi models in July.

But in a new twist, Xiaomi has revealed that fans can have a feel of the function before it rolls out finally. The MIUI 8 update bringing split screen function will start rolling out next week but in a closed beta. What this means is that it is not going to be a stable ROM but the developer ROM which wold be available to just some selected users. You too can be a part of the testers by registering your interest on the MIUI forum. The closed beta program isn’t expected to last for long before an open beta may start rolling in and that would be followed by the release of the Stable ROM. This is most likely for the China ROM so, if you must express interest from outside China, you may need to be running the China ROM of MIUI 8 on your device.

As the name implies, the split screen function will give users the option of running two separate windows side by side on the same screen. This means you can access and view two apps on the same page. This functions will likely be available for Xiaomi phone users outside China but as usual, that update will only be available later after its official roll out in China.

