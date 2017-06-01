New Leak Reveals Leagoo M5 Edge Price

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A few days ago, live images of the Leagoo M5 Edge were posted online. The images gave us a look at the dual curved 5.0-inch display and a number of other features. We also found Leagoo’s claim of it having an 80% screen-to-body ratio is incorrect. While we await Leagoo’s response with respect to our findings, @JorkerLee has provided new details about the phone.

The Leagoo M5 Edge is no doubt a budget phone judging from its specs but we have been in the dark with respect to its price until now. According to @JorkerLee, the phone will be priced at $99.99.

For approximately $100, you get a phone with a dual-curved screen, 2GB RAM and a MT6737 SoC. Other specs include a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front shooter, dual SIM LTE and a 2000mAh battery. The 16GB of storage is expandable and Leagoo’s Freeme OS 6.0 comes pre-installed on the phone. Launch is said to be this month but the exact date is still unknown.

