New Leak Reveals Leagoo M5 Edge Price
A few days ago, live images of the Leagoo M5 Edge were posted online. The images gave us a look at the dual curved 5.0-inch display and a number of other features. We also found Leagoo’s claim of it having an 80% screen-to-body ratio is incorrect. While we await Leagoo’s response with respect to our findings, @JorkerLee has provided new details about the phone.
The Leagoo M5 Edge is no doubt a budget phone judging from its specs but we have been in the dark with respect to its price until now. According to @JorkerLee, the phone will be priced at $99.99.
@LeagooOfficial #LEAGOOM5EDGE 5.0inch HD,13.0MP+8.0MP camera,2GB RAM,16GB ROM, MT6737 quad-core LTE chipset,Freeme OS 6.0,priced at $99.99! pic.twitter.com/0YHgSE77wb
— Jorker Lee (@jorkerlee) May 31, 2017
For approximately $100, you get a phone with a dual-curved screen, 2GB RAM and a MT6737 SoC. Other specs include a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front shooter, dual SIM LTE and a 2000mAh battery. The 16GB of storage is expandable and Leagoo’s Freeme OS 6.0 comes pre-installed on the phone. Launch is said to be this month but the exact date is still unknown.
