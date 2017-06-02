Ulefone Gemini Pro Presale Begins With $40 Off and Free Gifts

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Last week, Ulefone announced the Gemini Pro as its latest flagship. Pre-orders for the dual camera smartphone began on Wednesday with Ulefone offering some pretty sweet deals and discount.

The Gemini Pro is priced at $299.99 but if you pre-order a unit between May 31 and June 5, you get a $40 discount. That means you get to pay $259.99. The deal doesn’t end there. Those who pre-order also get gifts worth $40. The gifts include a leather case with electroplated frame, a tempered glass, and a phone-ring holder.

The Ulefone Gemini Pro has a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a Helio X27 processor clocked at 2.6GHz that draws power from a 3680mAh battery under the metal unibody.

The Ulefone Gemini Pro has dual 13MP Sony IMX258 rear cameras with quad LED flash. One sensor shoots in RGB and the other shoots in monochrome just like the Huawei P9. The front camera is an 8MP sensor interpolated to 13MP and has its own LED flash.

There is a fingerprint scanner under the home button and the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot that accepts up to 256GB cards. The phone has dual SIM support, an audio jack, HiFi audio, Bluetooth 4.1 and supports Mediatek’s Pump Express Plus 2.0.

The Ulefone Gemini Pro runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is available in red and black. Interested in taking advantage of the discount? Then head to Ulefone’s official website to place your order.

