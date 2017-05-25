Leagoo M7 dual-camera powered global pre-order: free gifts with discount

LEAGOO recently released their new model – LEAGOO M7, a low-end smartphone but with iPhone 7 Plus appearance and rear dual camera.

Main features of LEAGOO M7:

MT6580A quad-core chipset

Rear dual camera (8MP+5MP)

Front 5.0MP camera

5.5 inch HD 2.5D display

1GB RAM + 16GB ROM

0.1s front fingerprint ID

Removable 3000mAH battery with 5V1.5A quick charge

Pre-installed Android 7.0 OS

Dual SIM dual standby

The Eyes of the Night and Night Mode

M7 is the night shooting saver. Dual rear camera works similar to the eyes of the night, along with the F2.2 big aperture and 4P lens to deal with light, Besides, LEAGOO M7 support Night Mode that can always captures clearer images in low light environments.

Rear dual camera with dual LED flash

Dual LED flash supports two rear cameras to take stunning photos. With a combination of two LED lights, M7 detects the brightness and color temperature of circumstance, simultaneously adjusts and flashes light close to natural when taking pictures. Capture more natural and true-to-life pictures with M7.

Smart Front Fingerprint

M7 uses an innovative front fingerprint design, letting you take selfie in a much easier way. Just gently click it, your shining selfie is captured in 0.19 second.

The front fingerprint is a physical all-in-one Home button. We optimized the fingerprint recognition speed and recognition rate to offer an improved overall accessibility. It can effectively identify the fingerprint in 360-degree, and unlock your M7 to get to the Home pagefaster and more conveniently.

More Comfortable than Ever

M7 has a simple but clear and impressive 7.9mm unibody withmicro-arc designed curved edges ,providing a more comfortable touch. On the front, the 2.5D arc round edge will make you feel more smooth with a seamless connection to the metallic-touch unibody.

Now LEAGOO M7 pre-order was started, you can save $10 and get a free siliconcase during this campaign period, only 1000pcs limited, just click here: Buy Now

