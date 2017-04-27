Ivvi F2, A 399 Yuan ($58) Smartphone with VoLTE Support Launched

Chinese phone maker Ivvi, has officially announced a new model, the Ivvi F2, that goes for a very cheap price of 399 Yuan (about $58) for its base model. The Ivvi F2 is definitely for persons who don’t bother about the specifications of the smartphone because it is purely a budget device with low-end specs. That doesn’t mean the specs are horrible, they are quite decent and the design doesn’t disappoint either.

The Ivvi F2 comes with a simple but attractive design. There is no physical home button and the device comes with a metal body made from aluminum-titanium alloy. This gives the body some toughness and makes it durable, even when it takes a fall. The device has a rear camera ad it is tilted to the left side. It also uses a fused antenna band design.

Read Also: Ivvi K5 Launched: 3D Display, Curved Glass Body, 4GB RAM But No Snapdragon 835 Chip!

Specs wise, the F2 sports a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor backed by 1GB of RAM on one model and 2GB of RAM on another model. Both models come with 16GB of storage. The device also comes with support for a wide range of network systems including TD-LTE / FDD-LTE / TD-SCDMA / WCDMA / GSM and surprisingly VoLTE is also available. The Ivvi F2 also has dual SIM / dual Standby functions.

The Ivvi F2 1GB + 16GB version costs 399 Yuan (~$58) while the 2GB + 16GB version is priced at 599 Yuan(~$87).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: