Xiaomi Mi 5S & Mi 5S Plus Prices Officially Slashed Ahead of Mi 6 First Sale

Xiaomi will be opening up the Mi 6 tomorrow to go on its first flash sale exercise in China and they have disclosed that only the bright black version of the flagship will be available. The Mi 6 Bright Black 64GB variant is offered for 2499 Yuan while the 128GB version goes for 2999 Yuan.

As we’ve been expecting, Xiaomi has given the Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus models slight reduction in their prices, ahead of the Mi 6 first sale. Both models have gotten a 150 Yuan reduction in their prices across all variants. Consequently, the Mi 5S is now up for 1,849 Yuan instead of 1999 Yuan while the M5S Plus 4GB + 64GB now costs 2,149 Yuan instead of 2,299Yuan and the 6GB + 128GB version 2449 Yuan, almost at par with the Mi 6 64GB version. This price reduction is only for one day, though, and that is April 28 when the Mi 6 will be on sale.

The company is perhaps trying to capitalise on the Mi 6 sales and the huge attention it has attracted, to sell other models. Because nothing else explains the fact that Xiaomi has also made the Mi MIX and Mi Note 2 available for purchase on its online store. This is a good move and could bring some results as the Mi 6 registration on Jingdong alone presently stands at over 1.2 million persons. This should be more than the total units that would go on sale across several platforms tomorrow.While some fans would still want to go through the long wait that they will sure encounter to buy the Mi 6 even after the first flash sale, others might just choose to go for other models. Moreso, the Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi Mix and Mi Note 2 are attractive smartphones that would surely make for a good buy.

