Hello Mother Russia: Xiaomi Makes Grand Entry to Russia with Three Smartphones

Xiaomi has made an entry into the Russia market for the first time and in their usual manner, they did it in style. The company announced the launch of three “new” smartphones which are going on sale in the Russian market immediately. The phones are relatively not new as they are already available in China but this is the first time they will be officially going on sale outside China. If you are wondering why Russia? Russia is the largest country in the whole world.

The announcement was made by Xiaomi senior Vice-president Wang Xiang and the smartphones which hit the market are the Mi Mix, Mi Note 2 and Redmi 4X. Although some had expected the Mi 6 to be announced for the Russian market, that didn’t happen, instead, Xiaomi made up for the absence of the Mi 6 by unveiling two of its top-end products in the Mi Mix and Mi Note 2.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is the company’s first smartphone to use a curved edge display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 821 chip backed by 6GB of RAM. So, we’re talking about the high-end version here. This Mi Note 2 version features a whopping 128GB storage as well as a large 22MP rear camera. TheMi Note 2 price is pegged at 34,990 rubles and Xiaomi is offering a free Mi Piston Air headphone with every purchase made before May 2.

The company also announced the bezel-less Mi Mix flagship which comes with a large bezel-less screen. The Mi Mix has a display which almost covers the entire screen, save for a little bezel at the bottom where there is a home button. Only the 6GB RAM + 256GB version is available for a price of 39,990 rubles. There is also a free Mi Wireless Bluetooth speaker with each purchase made before May 2.

Finally, away from the flagship category, the innovative Chinese company also unveiled the Redmi 4X with its price set at 12,990 rubles. The Redmi 4X sports a 5-inch HD display and is fired up by a Snapdragon 435 chip backed by 3GB of RAM. The device also comes with a 32GB storage. The camera combination consists of a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The juicy part is the 4,100mAh battery which the Redmi 4X packs. There is also a branded headphone available with the device.

The three Xiaomi phones will be available for purchase online as well as on authorized retail shops from April 26. You can find out more details about the products from Xiaomi Russia’s official online store.

(source)

