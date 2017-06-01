Moto Z2 Play Now Official, Brings Along New & Fun Moto Mods

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Hello Moto fans! The Moto Z2 Play is now official and it brings along all we expected and more. This is the first of the Z2 line and while there isn’t much difference in terms of aesthetics, it is still an interesting device.

Moto Z2 Play Design

It is thinner and lighter. If you have not been living under a rock, you already know that the Moto Z2 Play comes with a smaller battery thanks to its now 5.9mm thick body. It also weighs less at 145g. The other changes are the redesigned antenna line and fingerprint sensor. If you liked the Moto Z lineup from last year, then you should be fine with this.

Moto Z2 Play Specs

The Moto Z2 Play keeps the 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display from last year. The changes start with the Snapdragon 626 processor, a new 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage alongside a 3GB RAM + 32GB model.

The 16MP rear camera has been swapped for a 12MP dual-pixel sensor with a large f/1.7 that captures more light. There is also a laser autofocus module. The front camera is still a 5MP f/2.2 sensor but now ha dual LED flash.

Since the Moto Z2 Play comes with a smaller 3000mAh battery, its battery claims have dropped from 50 hours to 30 hours. There’s Android 7.1.1 out of the box, NFC and a couple of new voice controls that don’t require yo unlocking the device.

New Moto Mods

The Moto Z2 Play works with Moto Mods just like last year’s model but it brings along a bunch of new ones.

There is the Moto Mod GamePad that has dual joysticks, a D-pad, shoulder buttons, and the four X, Y, A, B action buttons. The gamepad also comes with its own 1035mAh battery, so its not drawing juice from the phone. The battery should last up to 8hrs on a single charge. The mod has red LED lights that responds to controls, a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headset jack.

There is also the TurboPower Pack that features Motorola’s signature TurboPower™ fast charge. It has a 3490mAh battery that can be charged up to 50% in juts 20 minutes via a USB Type-C port while it charges the phone at speeds of up to 15W.

Motorola announced the JBL SoundBoost 2 Mod. It is now splash resistant, has a fabric covering and lasts up to 10 hours.There is also a new JBL app that you can use to tweak the speaker’s audio.

The Moto Style Shell also make a comeback but in a more interesting way. It now adds wireless charging support when you slap it on the Moto Z2 Play or any Moto Z phone for that matter.

Moto Z2 Play Price & Availability

The 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant is priced at $499.There is no mention of the price for the 3GB RAM variant.

The GamePad, SoundBoost 2, and TurboPower Pack mods are priced at $79 each, while the wireless charging style shells will sell for $39.99. They all will be available this summer for purchase.

