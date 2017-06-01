OnePlus 5 To Cost More Than OnePlus 3T Says Analyst

The OnePlus 5 is billed for a June 15 launch according to recent leaks. Pete Lau, the company’s CEO also took to Weibo to release a few details regarding availability and the design of the phone. However, one important detail that has seen little or no attention is the price.

According to analyst Pan Jiutang, the OnePlus 5 is expected to cost more than the OnePlus 3T. You are probably not the only person that thinks the OP5 will sell for the same price as the OP3T, since OnePlus has already announced that the latter will be discontinued.

The OnePlus 3T was released with a starting price of ¥2699 but sources are saying the OnePlus 5 will be closer to ¥3000 (~$440) for the base model and over ¥3000 for the high end version. Do note that it will sell for less in China, so you might want to add about $40 to $50 to the rate in USD.

The OP5 will compete with fellow Chinese smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 6 which is currently priced at ¥2499 and comes with a Snapdragon 835 SoC and dual rear cameras.

