Gionee A1 & A1 Plus Launched With Large Batteries & Selfie Focused 20MP Camera

Gionee has launched two new smartphones at MWC 2017, the Gionee A1 and the Gionee A1 Plus. Like the name suggests, the latter is the larger variant of the two and comes with pretty good features and specs. Both the phones focus on providing a great selfie experience (both phones have flash on the front as well as back) along with large battery life. They both feature fingerprint sensors.

The Gionee A1 Plus comes with a large 6-inch 1080p display along with 4GB of RAM and Helio P25 chipset inside. There’s 4G LTE connectivity as well as 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB. Given its large 4550mAh battery, the phone measures 9.1mm in thickness and weighs 226 grams. In the camera department, the Gionee A1 Plus comes with a large 20MP Selfie camera on the front along with a dual 13MP + 5MP setup at the back.

Coming to the less powerful Gionee A1, the phone comes with a 5-inch Full HD display and will be powered by the Helio P10 chipset. There will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, again expandable up to 256GB. There’s a 5.5-inch 1080p display as well. In the camera department, there will be a 13MP sensor at the back (f/2.0) and a 16MP selfie shooter up front. The battery is large on this model as well and will come with 4010mAh capacity. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 182 grams.

Both the phone will run on Android 7 Nougat and come with Amigo UI on top.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

