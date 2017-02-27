Doogee Flagship will sport Helio X30, Dual Front Cameras, and 8GB of RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Its been a couple of months since Mediatek announced its Helio X30 processor. But just like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, there is still no phone in the market sporting the new chip. However, Doogee has revealed its plans to launch a new flagship and it is touting it as the first “worldwide MTK X30 processor” phone. With no release date at hand, that remains to be seen.

The Doogee flagship packs a number of impressive specifications. It will have a 5.7-inch 2K display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Doogee is also going all out with the cameras. There are two 16MP cameras up front and a single 21MP sensor on the rear.

The phone will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat and a 4050mAh battery that we expect should have some of fast charging. There will also be a front facing fingerprint-scanner.

The Doogee 2017 flagship already sounds like an impressive device but how it makes best use of these specs will also determine a lot. The Chinese manufacturer is in Barcelona for MWC but we have no info on if they plan to announce the device there.

What do you think about the phone? Are the specs an overkill or are they perfect?

