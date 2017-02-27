Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, XA1 Ultra Official Images, Price, Release Date

As the rumor mill had hinted, today Sony has unveiled four smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 such as Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra. Here are all the official images and information their pricing and release dates.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Official Images, Specs, Pricing, Release Date

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with fitted with a 5.5-inch 4K Tirluminos display coupled with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Its native storage is 64 GB along with external storage. Its 19-megapixel rear snapper can shoot 960 fps slow motion videos of 720 pixels. It has a 13-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. It is packed with a 3,230 mAh battery. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS and features a IP68 certified chassis.

The Xperia XZ Premium is expected to cost around $799. Since it is running on Snapdragon 835, it is pegged to launch in April or May. It will be available in two colors like Black and Silver.

Sony Xperia XZs Official Images, Specs, Pricing, Release Date

The Xperia XZs has a 5.2-inch full HD display and its powered by Snapdragon 820 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Its internal storage is 64 GB and a microSD card slot. It features the same 19-megapixel snapper present on Xperia XZ Premium. It also features 13-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter. It has a battery of 2,900 mAh capacity. It also comes preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Sony Xperia XZs will be available for purchase in April with a pricing of $699. It also features a IP68 rated body and comes in color choices of Black, Silver and Blue.

Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra Official Images, Specs, Pricing, Release Date

The Xperia XA1 has a 5-inch HD display whereas the Xperia XA1 Ultra has a 6-inch full HD edge-to-edge screen. Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio P20 chipset. The XA1 has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage whereas its Ultra variant has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Both smartphones feature microSD card slots.

The XA1 and XA1 Ultra feature 23-megapixel rear cameras. The front-facing camera on XA1 is of 8-megapixel whereas an OIS enabled 16-megapixel selfie camera is present on Xperia XA1 Ultra. Both phones run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The Xperia XA1 comes with a 2,300 mAh battery whereas its larger sibling includes a 2,700 mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia XA1 will go on sale from April 26 with a price tag of $299. The pricing of Xperia XA1 Ultra was not announced at the launch event. It is pegged to be available for purchase by summer.

