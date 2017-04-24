Xiaomi Mi 6 Is Using A Full Version of SD835, Unlike What’s Written on Its Website

After the Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched a controversy over the Snapdragon 835 processor emerged. In Xiaomi’s official website, the Snapdragon 835 chip onboard the Mi 6 was listed to feature an Adreno 540 GPU with a clock frequency of 653MHz. Whereas, the official Qualcomm listing for the SD 835 pegged the GPU frequency at 710MHz. This, thus, fuel speculations that the Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chip with reduced frequency.

This question has remained unanswered since then but a Weibo user has shared a GFXBench result that shows that the Xiaomi Mi 6 was able to attain a GPU frequency of 710MHz and was even able to surpass that up to 800MHz. One wonders what sort of lapse could have caused this reduced GPU listed. Is Xiaomi trying to play safe? Perhaps, an official statement might emerge soon. We’ll keep you posted as usual here on Gizmochina if that happens.

As a recap, the Xiaomi Mi 6 features a 5.15-inch 1080p display and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset backed by just 6GB of RAM on all versions. There is 64GB storage version, as well as a higher 128GB version. Both versions are expandable. The device uses a curved glass body with a metal fuselage and also comes with an anti-splash body.

The Mi 6 also comes with a dual camera setup at the rear consisting of a 12MP main sensor and 12MP telephoto sensor. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and has a 3350mAh battery under its hood. The device is available in Blue, Black, White, Silver and Ceramic options. As far as the prices go, the Mi 6 will start at ¥2499 ($363) for the 64GB model and ¥2899 ($421) for the 128GB version. The special edition with a ceramic body and 128GB of storage will be sold for ¥2299 ($435).

