ZTE Axon 7s Details Finally Surface; Snapdragon 821, 6 GB RAM, Dual Rear Camera, Larger Battery

In the press release that was released on April 17, ZTE had announced the arrival of ZTE Axon 7s, an upgraded edition of the Snapdragon 820 powered ZTE Axon 7 smartphone that was launched in May 2016. ZTE Axon 7s’ press release only revealed that the Axon 7s is fueled by Snapdragon 821 chipset. Now, the Chinese firm has finally revealed the full specifications of the ZTE Axon 7s.

The Snapdragon 821 chipset is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM whereas the ZTE Axon 7 has 4 GB of RAM. The original phone has 64 GB of native storage. However, the newer phone is packed with 128 GB of internal space. As far as the display is concerned, the Axon 7s has the same 5.5-inch quad HD screen that is available on the Axon 7. The new phone also features a microSD card slot and carries support for Google Daydream.

The Axon 7 has a single camera on its rear panel, but the Axon 7s has a dual camera system. The newer phone still features the 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor (1.25µm pixels) from the original phone. However, it is paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX368 camera sensor (1µm pixels) from Sony. It seems that both the cameras have f/1.8 aperture that will allow users to shoot brighter photos in dim lighting conditions. The other camera features include phase detection autofocus and 4K video shooting. For snapping selfies, the ZTE Axon 7s continues to sport 8-megapixel snapper like its predecessor.

Read More: Comparison: ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8

Unlike the original phone, the ZTE Axon 7s does not sport external speaker grilles that can be seen on the top and bottom bezels of Axon 7. The battery on the Axon 7s is 3,400 mAh which is larger the 3,250 mAh battery present inside the Axon 7. The Axon 7s carries support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging through USB Type-C port. The official pricing of the ZTE Axon 7s is not available, but it is speculated to cost around 4,099 Yuan ($595).

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: