Comparison: ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8

The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini is the newest budget-friendly phone from the Chinese manufacturer. Moreover, it is packed with a dual rear camera. After achieving success with Huawei Honor 7 in 2015, the company had launched Honor 8 featuring dual rear cameras with upper mid-range pricing in July 2016. Here is the comparison between Nubia Z17 Mini and Honor 8 to know the best phone between the two.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8: Design

Featuring metallic chassis, the ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini measures 146.7 x 72.5mm. Its thickness is 7.5mm and its weight is 155 grams. It comes in colors like Elegant Black, Gold Black, Champagne Gold and Red. Thea Huawei Honor 8 has a premium appeal as it features 2.5D curved glass on both sides along with a metallic frame running along its edges. It dimensions are 145.5 x 71 x 7.5mm and it weighs 153 grams. It comes in attractive color variants such as Pearl White, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Gold.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8: Display

Both the phones are fitted with 5.2-inch screens that support full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The Nubia Z17 Mini is protected by an unspecified Gorilla Glass whereas the Honor 8 features Gorilla Glass 3 for the protection of its display. The Honor 8 produces a higher screen-to-body ratio of 72.5 percent whereas the Nubia phone offers 70.1 percent.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8: Specs

CPU

The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini comes in Snapdragon 652 (Standard) and Snapdragon 653 (High) variants. These chipsets have been mostly seen powering mid-range smartphones. The Kirin 950 SoC was used to power Huawei Mate 8 flagship phone from 2015. The same chipset powers the Huawei Honor 8 which suggests that it is an upper mid-range smartphone.

RAM, ROM and Storage

The Standard model of ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini has 3 GB of RAM whereas its High variant includes 6 GB of RAM. Both the models are packed with a native storage of 64 GB. On the other side, the Honor 8 comes in one RAM variant of 4 GB and it can be availed in storage choices of 32 GB or 64 GB. Both the phones are provided with a microSD card slot through the hybrid dual SIM slot.

Battery

A 2,950 mAh battery powers the Nubia Z17 Mini whereas a 3,000 mAh battery is present under the hood of Honor 8. The USB Type-C present on both phones allow users to benefit from fast charging.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8: Software

The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini runs on Nubia UI 4.0 which is a modified version of Android Marshmallow OS. The Huawei Honor 8 was launched with Marshmallow OS, but its users have already received Android 7.0 Nougat update with Emotion UI 5.0.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8: Cameras

The single LED enabled dual camera system on the Nubia Z17 Mini has a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor coupled with another 13-megapixel RGB Sony IMX258 sensor. The 16-megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie shooter on the Nubia Z17 Mini supports 80-degree wide angle photo shooting. The Huawei Honor 8 has a pair of 12-megapixel sensors out of which one sensor can capture color photos whereas the other one shoots monochrome images. The latter can capture 3 times more light for shooting better photos in low-light conditions. It is coupled with a dual LED flash. The Honor 8 has an 8-megapixel f/2.4 aperture frontal camera.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Huawei Honor 8: Pricing & Availability

The Snapdragon 652 and 653 chipset variants of the ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini are respectively priced at 1,699 Yuan ($246) and 1,999 Yuan ($289). The Huawei Honor 8 variants featuring 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage are priced at 1,999 Yuan ($289) and 2,299 Yuan ($333), respectively.

Related: The Honor 8 Pro is Official in Europe: 6GB RAM, Kirin 960 and Fantastic Bundles

Nubia Z17 Mini Honor 8 DIMENSION / WEIGHT 146.7 x 72.5 x 7.5mm

155 grams 145.5 x 71 x 7.5mm

153 grams DISPLAY

5.2-inch 1080p

424 ppi

Gorilla Glass 5.2-inch 1080p

423 ppi

Gorilla Glass 3 CPU SD652 - Standard Version

SD653 - High Version Kirin 950 MEMORY 4GB + 64GB - Standard

6GB + 64GB - High

MicroSD expansion 4GB + 32GB

4GB + 64GB

MicroSD expansion CAMERA: REAR Dual 13MP

f/2.2, PDAF, dual tone flash

1/3" sensor size Dual 12MP

f/2.2, Laser Focus, dual tone flash

1/2.9" sensor size CAMERA: FRONT 16MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.4 BATTERY 2950mAh 3000mAh OS Android M

Nubia UI 4.0 Android M

EMUI 5.0 PRICE 4GB + 64GB ¥1699 ($247)



6GB + 64GB ¥1999 ($290) 4GB + 32GB - $399



4GB + 64GB - $449

Always be the first to know. Follow us: