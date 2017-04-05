The Honor 8 Pro is Official in Europe: 6GB RAM, Kirin 960 and Fantastic Bundles

We all saw this coming. The Honor 8 Pro is now official and for those who have been following the news, it is the same device as the Honor V9 in China.

The Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD display. That display is not for waste as one of the phone’s USP is its VR capabilities. Honor is pushing this by bundling the phone with a pair of cardboard VR glasses in the box and a VR game called Galaxy on Fire.

There is 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a Kirin 960 SoC under the hood. The Honor 8 Pro has dual 12MP cameras and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The rear cameras have the same pixel count as that of the Honor 8 last year but have ditched the glass front and back for metal. The Honor 8 Pro is also missing the Honor 8’s Smart Key.

The camera up front is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a 4000mAh battery that supplies power and Honor says you should be able to get 2 days from regular use or 1.44 days of heavy use. Even with the big battery, the Honor 8 Pro is just 6.97mm thick and weighs 183g.

Honor has released the 8 Pro in midnight black, gold and navy blue. Pre-orders can be made on Vmall.com for £474 ($592/¥4082). That’s way higher than the ¥2599 ($377) and ¥3499($436) price of the 64GB and 128GB Honor V9 respectively. However, the price also includes a free Honor tripod selfie stand + 128GB Sandisk MicroSD card; a Honor tripod selfie stand + a 10,000mAh power bank; or a Strontium MicroSDXC Card 3-in-1 + VR Glasses.

