More Images & Details of LeEco Le Max 3 Leak: QHD, Dual Rear Camera, 6GB RAM

When LeEco was about launching the Le Pro 3 AI Edition, we had thought that the Le Max 3 was the device in question. Albeit, some were left disappointed when it turned out an Helio X23 and Helio X27-powered Le Pro 3 AI Edition was announced. Well, the idea of a LeEco Le Max 3 coming wasn’t wrong after all, as the device has appeared online in a couple of leaks. The latest leaked image of the Le Max 3 appeared recently on Slashleaks, showing both the front and rear view of the device.

The front image is similar to the one we have seen before which leaked as LeEco LeX920, but the rear image can be confused with the LePro 3 AI edition with its biscuit man-looking camera. The camera setup is a dual one with the flash sitting at the bottom, all looking like a face with the two cameras forming the eyes and the mouth. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just under the camera ring while the antenna band design is a fused one sitting at the top and bottom extreme edges. The device comes with a metal body and also seems to use the USB Type-C port. The device may also not feature the 3.5mm headphone port.

The tipster who posted the images on Slashleaks also included the specifications the device would feature. The Le Max 3 is listed as sporting a 5.7-inch QHD display and would be powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset. The processor would be backed by 6GB of RAM while there will be 128GB storage onboard. Further, the LeEco Le Max 3 will come with a 16MP selfie camera while the dual camera at the rear is said to be a 13MP dual camera.

We don’t know when the LeEco Le Max 3 would be launched but considering the fact that LeEco has got fewer smartphones out this year, the Le Max 3 launch may not be too far away.

