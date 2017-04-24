blackview deal

More Images & Details of LeEco Le Max 3 Leak: QHD, Dual Rear Camera, 6GB RAM

When LeEco was about launching the Le Pro 3 AI Edition, we had thought that the Le Max 3 was the device in question. Albeit, some were left disappointed when it turned out an Helio X23 and Helio X27-powered Le Pro 3 AI Edition was announced. Well, the idea of a LeEco Le Max 3 coming wasn’t wrong after all, as the device has appeared online in a couple of leaks. The latest leaked image of the Le Max 3 appeared recently on Slashleaks, showing both the front and rear view of the device.

LeEco Le Max 3

The front image is similar to the one we have seen before which leaked as LeEco LeX920, but the rear image can be confused with the LePro 3 AI edition with its biscuit man-looking camera. The camera setup is a dual one with the flash sitting at the bottom, all looking like a face with the two cameras forming the eyes and the mouth. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just under the camera ring while the antenna band design is a fused one sitting at the top and bottom extreme edges. The device comes with a metal body and also seems to use the USB Type-C port. The device may also not feature the 3.5mm headphone port.

The tipster who posted the images on Slashleaks also included the specifications the device would feature. The Le Max 3 is listed as sporting a 5.7-inch QHD display and would be powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset. The processor would be backed by 6GB of RAM while there will be 128GB storage onboard. Further, the LeEco Le Max 3 will come with a 16MP selfie camera while the dual camera at the rear is said to be a 13MP dual camera.

leeco le max 3

We don’t know when the LeEco Le Max 3 would be launched but considering the fact that LeEco has got fewer smartphones out this year, the Le Max 3 launch may not be too far away.

