Moto E4 Plus with 5000mAh Battery Seen on FCC Alongside Moto E4

The Moto E is Motorola’s cheapest phone which means it sits at the bottom of the product chain. This year, Motorola will release the 4th gen model. That means it will get either the Moto E4 or Moto E 2017 name.

Last year, the Moto E3 was released in two variants, the original Moto E3 and the Moto E3 Power. The latter is equipped with a larger battery and double the RAM. This year, it seems we will be getting two models too and both will feature large batteries.

The Moto E4 which was first seen last week passing through the FCC sports a 4000mAh battery and this week we have seen another device suspected to be the Moto E4 Plus (XT1773) pass through the FCC with a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola XT1773 (what could be the Moto E4 Plus) w/ a 5000mAh (!!!!!!) battery and MediaTek SoC just went thru FCC: https://t.co/9Aorj6PaKp — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 6, 2017

Popular tipster, Roland Quandt tweeted a few days ago that the Moto E4 Plus will launch with a Mediatek processor. So apart from those two features nothing else is known about the phone. For the display we presume Motorola may leave it at 720p for a longer battery life.

There is no date of release yet but seeing as the Moto G5 and G5 Plus launched early this year, the Moto E4 duo may also get an early release. The Moto E3 and E3 Power were released in September last year.

