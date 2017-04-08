Latest MIUI Developer ROM Update Brings CPU Allocation To Reduce Lag

A new update for Xiaomi’s MIUI Developer ROM is now available. The update brings a major system optimization for CPU allocation, a feature expected to reduce lags experienced by users.

Android has come a long way in terms of performance. When Android 4.1 Jelly Bean was released it came along with new enhancements meant to reduce lags and improve experience, Google called it Project Butter.

In spite of that, manufacturers have seen that they can achieve more than what Project Butter offers in terms of performance and responsiveness. So developers working on custom Android versions like MIUI have been able to come up with ways to make their OS perform better.

The new CPU allocation feature is only available to MIUI 8 developer ROM based on Android 5.0 to 7.0. It is not yet available for MIUI based on Android 4.4 Kitkat and Android 7.1 Nougat (Xiaomi Mi 5C). The later will get the optimization later.

The fix is present in version 7.4.6 of the developer ROM and is available for devices like the Mi Note 2, the Mi 4i, the Mi 4, and the Redmi Note 4.

(Source)

