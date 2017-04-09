OPPO R6051 Sporting Snapdragon 660 Gets Benchmarked on GFXBench

The Snapdragon 853 is the flagship chip for the year no doubt, but for mid-range phones, the Snapdragon 660 is the chip to look forward to. The Qualcomm chip built on Samsung’s 14nm LPP node is expected to power phones like the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. Adding to that list is the OPPO R6051, a new device which has showed up on GFXBench.

The OPPO R6051 is a 5.5-inch phone with a 1920 × 1080 resolution. There is a Qualcomm octa-core CPU said to be the SD660 clocked at 2.2GHz and an Adreno 510 GPU under the hood. We were initially shocked to see that the Snapdragon 660 uses the Adreno 510 GPU and not the Adreno 512 as previously reported. But after comparing the results to that of the OPPO R9s Plus which is also powered by the same GPU, the difference is as clear as night and day.

The R6051 gets 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and surprisingly runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. OPPO fans should be excited at that last bit seeing as the recently announced OPPO F3 Plus runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and the OPPO R9, R9 Plus and F1 are also just getting updated to Android 6.0!!!

As is typical of OPPO, the cameras usually get all the attention. There is a 16MP sensor on the rear that sadly doesn’t shoot in 4K and a 20MP camera up front that also records only in 1080p. We can’t tell if any of these are dual cameras since benchmark sites don’t indicate that.

