Suspected Nubia Z17 Appears on AnTuTu, Snapdragon 835 in Tow

A new Nubia smartphone has appeared on AnTuTu’s Weibo page revealing some key specs of the smartphone. The device hits AnTuTu with the model number Nubia NX563J and the major highlight on the device is the Snapdragon 835 processor it is listed to feature. The Nubia smartphone is very much believed to be the Nubia Z17 which has been the subject of leaks and rumors lately.

The Snapdragon 835 chip is backed by a 6GB RAM while there is a massive 128GB storage onboard. The Nubia smartphone is also listed to pack the Adreno 540 GPU and run on Android 7.0 Nougat. The display size isn’t listed but the suspected Nubia Z17 is pitched as having a 1920 x 1080 pixels display resolution. Finally, we had heard rumours that the Z17 will sport a dual-lens camera setup but all we have on the AnTuTu listing is a single 12MP main camera. That doesn’t rule out the likelihood of the Z17 packing dual cameras at the rear.

Although the AnTuTu listing isn’t the last we’d be hearing about the Nubia Z17 but it goes to show that a launch is imminent. The device had earlier appeared on GeekBench with the same NX563J model number and just recently, the Z17 was spotted on Nubia’s official website with similar specifications. We expect a launch any moment from now and if that happens, that would make Nubia one of the early birds to the Snapdragon 835 elite club.

(source)

