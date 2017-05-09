OnePlus 5 Geekbench Results: Trumps Galaxy S8+ and Huawei Mate 9

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Exclusive images of the OnePlus 5′ Geekbench results have surfaced online. The screenshots which were sent to gsmarena shows the OnePlus 5 test scores for the single and multi-core tests. It also reveals a few details about the phone.

The OnePlus 5 with model number A5000 is shown running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The OnePlus 5 scores a total of 1963 points in the single-core test and 6687 points in the multi-core test.

For the single-core test, it is third to Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus and the Exynos 8895 powered Galaxy S8+. However, it tops the list for the multi-core test, scoring over 300 points more than the Exynos 8895 galaxy S8 and over 500 points more than the Huawei Mate 9.

Comparing the scores to that of other Snapdragon 835 phones benchmarked already like the Galaxy S8 (single-core: 1929, multi-core: 6084) and the Xperia XZ Premium (single-core: 1943, multi-core: 5824), the OnePlus 5 performs better than they do. There is also a chance that the final product may not score as high since pre-production versions are sometimes tweaked for higher results. However, there shouldn’t be a significant difference between them.

The OnePlus 5 is billed for a summer launch. It is expected to feature dual rear cameras and 8GB of RAM.

