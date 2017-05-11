HTC U11 GFXBench Listing Appears Before May 16 Launch

With only few days remaining for the official unveil of HTC U11, the smartphone can be found listed on various benchmarking platforms such as AnTuTu and Geekbench. Now, it has shown up on GFXBench with model number U-3u just before the official launch on May 16. The appearance of the alleged HTC U11 on GFXBench only confirms the specifications and features of the phone that have been revealed by the rumor mill in the recent past.

As mentioned above, the entire specifications and features of HTC U11 have already surfaced. The GFXBench listing states that the 2017 flagship phone from HTC has a 5.5-inch display that supports a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It features the highly potent Snapdragon 835 chipset under its hood. The SoC comes with an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.4 GHz and Adreno 540 graphics.

The U11 has 4 GB of RAM and the internal storage of the phone is 64 GB. The rear panel of the phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera whereas the front-facing shooter of the phone is of 16-megapixel. It is loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the latest edition of HTC Sense UI on it.

The Geekbench listing of HTC U11 has revealed that it scored 1912 on single-core test and 6137 on multi-core test. Leaks have revealed that the major feature of the HTC U11 is the Edge Sense metallic frame of the phone that can recognize gestures like squeezing. A leaked video of the alleged HTC U11 has already surfaced to reveal how the Edge Sense feature works. The HTC U11 is also expected to be available in another variant featuring 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Recently, renders of a glossy red edition of the HTC U11 was spotted in a leaked video. It reveals that the phone does not feature the standard 3.5mm audio jack, but it has a USB Type-C port that can be used for listening to music and charging. It is expected to be available in as many as five colors such as black, blue, red, white and silver.

