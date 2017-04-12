HTC Exon Concept Smartphone Surface with Unique Design

The HTC Exon is the new concept smartphone designed by Mladen MIlic who is known for designing various concept phones. The appearance of the HTC Exon shows that its display is flanked with very slim bezels. It has a unique shape as it has cut-off edges with noticeable curve at its corners and HTC’s logo can be seen engraved at the top-left corner and the phone features a set of four front-facing speakers.

The HTC Exon seems to feature a full metallic chassis and it houses a 5.5-inch screen. Nothing else is known on the specifications of the phone. The capacitive touchscreen buttons can be seen below the display. The volume controllers are placed on the left side of the phone whereas its right edge has the power button.

A dedicated camera key is also present on the lower part of the right edge of the phone. The rear side of the HTC Exon has a pretty plain appeal as it features another logo of the company at the center and a dual-LED enable camera sensor at the top-right corner. The phone is in three colors like white, silver and copper.

The HTC Exon is just a concept phone. Hence, it is unlikely that HTC would release such a phone. However, the Taiwanese firm is expected to announce the HTC U flagship as early as in this month. HTC has released two smartphones, the HTC U Ultra and U Play, in this year. The company is rumored to launch only 6 to 7 smartphones this year.

The HTC U Ultra that was introduced at the start of this year features Snapdragon 821 chip, but the rumored HTC U will be a flagship phone that will be driven by Snapdragon 835 SoC. The phone that is codenamed as HTC Ocean has allegedly appeared on AnTuTu. Since rumors suggest that it won’t feature any physical buttons, its most striking feature will be its touch-sensitive metallic frame that will give access to various functions through actions like longer and shorter presses and swiping on the frame.

