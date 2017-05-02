HTC U-Series Device with Snapdragon 835, 2K Display Runs Through AnTuTu

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Taiwanese smartphone giant HTC released a poster about two weeks back which points at a launch event scheduled for 15th of May. The poster discloses in clear terms that the device expected to be unveiled on that day belongs to the U series. The U-series device may be a surprise package after all, as a new AnTuTu benchmark records have shown an HTC U-series phone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip is in the works.

The smartphone is listed as HTC U-3F and quite curiously, the specifications listed for the U-3F is the same as those of the HTC CBP which was seen on AnTuTu’s database around March. It is possible that both listings are for the same device. The most spectacular of the specs listed is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which powers the device as well as the Adreno 540 GPU. Meaning that HTC is joining the elite league of phone makers with SD 835-powered devices at present.

The HTC U-3F is listed with a 2K display resolution, a 16MP selfie camera and a 12MP sensor at the rear. The device is also listed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Furthermore, the HTC U-3F runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and earlier rumours tips the HTC U-series device to launch as HTC U11.

