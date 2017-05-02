Meizu X2, First Dual Rear Camera Phone From Meizu Spotted with Specifications & Pricing

A leaked photo of a mysterious Meizu phone had surfaced yesterday. The right side of the image that contained information on the specs and pricing of the phone was blurred. The presence of a dual rear camera on it suggested that it could be the company’s forthcoming flagship phone, the Meizu Pro 7. Now, the same image has appeared once again and the information on its right side is quite clear and easily readable.

The leaked image suggests that the name of the phone is Meizu X2. The Meizu X2 is speculated to be a successor phone for Meizu X that was launched in November 2016. The display of the phone has thin bezels on its left and right sides. Even the top bezel that houses a selfie camera and the bottom bezel that reportedly features fingerprint reader enabled Home button are quite thin.

The top left corner of the phone features a horizontally arranged dual rear camera which is probably the USP of the phone. It seems to be coupled with a dual-tone LED flash. Hence, the Meizu X2 is speculated to be the first dual camera phone from the company. The Meizu branding is present just above the center of the rear panel. Around a month ago, the rumor mill had revealed alleged images of the first dual rear camera phone. In the below image, a phone that is placed at the center appears somewhat similar to the Meizu X2 phone.

The alleged Meizu X2 also carries information on the key specs of the phone. There is no information on the size of the screen, but the leaked details suggest that it is shielded with a 2.5D curved glass. Like the Meizu X, it may feature a 5.5-inch full HD screen. The phone has a MediaTek Helio X25 SoC under its hood and it features a 3,350 mAh battery that is coupled with 18W fast charger.

The rumored Meizu X2 will be arriving in three versions. There will be two 32 GB RAM variants featuring 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM options. These models will be respectively priced at 1,749 Yuan ($253) and 1,899 Yuan ($275). The highest configuration variant of Meizu X2 will be packed with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. It will be costing 1,999 Yuan ($289).

(source|via)

