The HTC U Will Launch as The HTC U 11 and Will Come in Five Colors

HTC has announced that their next flagship will be unveiled on the 11th of May. Previous reports had revealed that the phone will be launched as the HTC U (HTC Ocean) but a tweet by Venturebeat owner, Evan Blass revealed otherwise. The HTC U will now launch as HTC U 11.

Upcoming HTC Ocean will be branded HTC U 11 and come in 5 colors https://t.co/OfvwtgWwb8 pic.twitter.com/VvGGlCjkD5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 21, 2017

The new name was chosen as a way to merge the former and the new naming schemes. The HTC Ocean will be the eleventh flagship device from HTC, succeeding the HTC 10 hence the addition of the “11” suffix to the name. Thinking of it now, HTC Ocean 11 sounds like a much better name. But only if wishes were horses….

For the colors, the HTC U 11 will come in black, blue, red, white and silver. All phones will have the same liquid surface design as the HTC U Ultra. However, color variants will be region specific.

READ MORE: HTC Exon Concept Smartphone Surface With Unique Design



The HTC U 11 will have a 5.5-inch QHD screen, a Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and have a touch-sensitive frame HTC is calling Edge Sense.

(Sources: 1, 2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: