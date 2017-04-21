HTC U (Ocean) Flagship with Touch-Sensitive Frame Unveiling on May 16

HTC has sent out media invites for its May 16 event that will most likely introduce its upcoming flagship phone, HTC U which is codenamed as HTC Ocean. The media invite does not directly mention the unveiling of HTC U, but carries the text which reads “Squeeze for the Brilliant” and the date of the event.

According to the media invite, the May 16 launch event will be held at Taipei at 2 PM, at 2 AM in New York and at 7 AM in London. Speculations have it that the HTC U is third phone in the new U series smartphones from the company which includes the HTC U Ultra and U Play.

The official Twitter account of HTC features a teaser video clip that shows the alleged HTC U responding to the press on its left and right edges. Also, the large U is squished from both sides which again teases touch-sensitive frame of the phone.

At the start of this year, popular leakster Evan Blass had revealed one of the leaked promotional videos of the alleged HTC U phone. The video clearly shows the capacitive sensors placed on its edges that are allegedly called Edge Sensors in action.

As it can be seen, the HTC U’s Edge Sensors can recognize the grips and gestures of the users. It allows users to perform wide range of actions such as scrolling through the list of apps or launching a particular app.

Read More: HTC U Massive Leak: Full Specifications, All Features Revealed As Release Draws Near

Leaked information have revealed that the HTC U flagship phone will be coming with a 5.5-inch display that will be sporting a quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The Snapdragon 835 chipset Is present under the hood of the phone. Its 64 GB model is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM whereas the 128 GB variant has 6 GB of RAM. One of the leaked photos shows that the Home button on the chin of the device houses its fingerprint reader.

It is preloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat OS that is customized with HTC Sense 9 UI. For photography, it is expected to come with a 12-megapixel rear snapper and its selfie camera is rumored to be of 16-megapixel. it will be coming with a 3,000 mAh battery that carries support for Quick Charge 3.0.

