Xiaomi Mi 6 Coming in Additional Colors Like Gray, Champagne Gold, Frosted Black, Cherry Pink, and More

On April 19, Xiaomi had announced its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 6. The phone will be on sale in China starting from April 28. The Chinese firm has made the smartphone available in color choices in blue, silver white and black options. The latest TENAA listing of Xiaomi Mi 6 has revealed that it would be coming in as many as 11 colors.

Apart from the four colors that were showcased at the launch event of Xiaomi Mi 6, the TENAA listing suggest that the phone will be available in additional colors like Gold, Gray, Dark Gray, Pink, Champagne Gold, Frosted Black, and Cherry Pink. It is likely that some of these color variants will be exclusively available in the home country of China.

Also, there is a possibility that these some of them will be produced in limited quantities. All the new color options may not be available at the same time, but they get introduced in the due course of time. Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the additional color variants for Xiaomi Mi 6.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 6 Hands-on Images Of All Its Beautiful Array of Colours

Xiaomi was rumored to launch Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus at the April 19 launch event. However, the Chinese firm had only unveiled the Mi 6 phone at the unveil event. Since a smartphone with model number MDE40 has received 3C certification, it seems that the Mi 6 Plus will soon become a reality. The 3C listing does not reveal any information on the specs of the phone or its release date. However, well-known analyst from China, Pan Jiutang claims that the Mi 6 Plus may get announced in around two months.

Speculations have it that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus would be packed with a 5.7-inch screen that will produce a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The Snapdragon 835 SoC is expected to power the phablet with 6 GB of RAM. It is pegged to come in two options like 64 GB and 128 GB. For photography, it may include 12-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel frontal camera. It is rumored to include a 4,500 mAh battery.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: