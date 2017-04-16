Leaked Image Gives us First Look at The HTC U

Back in February, HTC announced the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. From the names, it was easy to tell that there was still one announced phone. That phone is the HTC U a.k.a. Ocean and leakster Evan Blass shared its first real image yesterday.

The HTC U has the same liquid surface design of its siblings but appears to be more curved at the corners. Instead of a square sensor like the U Ultra, this is round. The LED flash is also sitting on the left. One feature most people are looking forward to on the HTC U is the touch sensitive frame. By squeezing the sides or swiping, you can control the phone but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have physical buttons.

The HTC U doesn’t have the same dual screen as the bigger U Ultra. The front camera also sits on the right side. Asides from that every other thing is the same.

The HTC U will have a 5.5-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 853, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The rear camera is a 12MP IMX362 sensor while up front is a 16MP IMX351 sensor. It will launch with HTC’s Sense 9 UI on top of Android 7.1.

There is no release date yet but it is expected to be unveiled in April followed by a May Global release.

