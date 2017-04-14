HTC has a new phone, the HTC One X10 and its release could be termed as a silent one. News of the device first surfaced on Tuesday when an official poster was leaked. Now the device is live on HTC’s Russian website.

HTC One X10 Specs

The leaked poster teased one major feature, a large battery and HTC delivers on that. The HTC One X10 packs a 4000mAh battery under its all-metal back. The battery is said to last almost 2 days on a single charge.

The rest of the specs on the HTC One X10 are not outstanding. We have seen them in phones launched as far back as early 2016. There is a 5.5-inch FHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass. You get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be expanded via a MicroSD slot that accepts up to 2TB cards.

The HTC One X10 is powered by the same Helio P10 processor in the HTC U Play. The P10 is old and its successor, the Helio P20 was announced at last year’s CES but HTC is still putting the Helio P10 in phones released in 2017.

There is a f/2.0 16MP rear camera on the X10 with a pixel size of 1 μm. The rear camera has a LED flash flanking it on the right and there is a fingerprint scanner below it. HTC says the rear camera will perform well under low-light. For the front camera, there is an 8MP 86° wide-angle sensor, that allows you fit all your friends in one frame.

HTC One X10 Design

One thing HTC does get right with the One X10 is the design. Its a beautiful phone with a metal back and a 2.5D glass front. The silver painted antenna lines on both color variants are also pleasing to the eyes.

HTC One X10 Price

The HTC One X10 doesn’t have a price neither is there any info on availability yet. Nevertheless, if you require a phone with a bigger battery and a bigger display from HTC, you might want to pick this over the HTC U Play. You get a bigger screen and a bigger battery too but lose 1GB of RAM though. The One X10 is available in black and silver.

